menu

Pregnant woman, newborn hospitalised after Mosta crash

Mosta accident involving five cars leaves pregnant woman and newborn baby injured

massimo_costa
20 July 2020, 6:46pm
by Massimo Costa
The part of Triq il-Kostituzzjoni, Mosta where the accident happened (Photo: Google Maps)
The part of Triq il-Kostituzzjoni, Mosta where the accident happened (Photo: Google Maps)

A pregnant woman and a newborn baby were injured this afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision in Mosta.

The accident, which happened at around 4:40pm in Triq il-Kostituzzjoni, involved five cars, the police told MaltaToday.

A 28-year-old pregnant Bulgarian woman from St Paul’s Bay, who was driving a Toyota Vitz, crashed into a Toyota Auris, which was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Mosta, and a Ford Escort, with a 59-year-old man at the wheel.

The accident also involved two parked cars: a Toyota Vitz in which were a 25-year-old man and a six-day old baby, and a Honda Fit.

The pregnant woman and newborn were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for some time following the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in Court & Police
Pregnant woman, newborn hospitalised after Mosta crash
Court & Police

Pregnant woman, newborn hospitalised after Mosta crash
Massimo Costa
Melvin Theuma’s presidential pardon has to be exhibited in court, magistrate rules
Court & Police

Melvin Theuma’s presidential pardon has to be exhibited in court, magistrate rules
Massimo Costa
Man charged with indecent exposure at beach
Court & Police

Man charged with indecent exposure at beach
MaltaToday Staff
12-year-old motorcycle passenger injured in Naxxar accident
Court & Police

12-year-old motorcycle passenger injured in Naxxar accident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.