Pregnant woman, newborn hospitalised after Mosta crash

A pregnant woman and a newborn baby were injured this afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision in Mosta.

The accident, which happened at around 4:40pm in Triq il-Kostituzzjoni, involved five cars, the police told MaltaToday.

A 28-year-old pregnant Bulgarian woman from St Paul’s Bay, who was driving a Toyota Vitz, crashed into a Toyota Auris, which was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Mosta, and a Ford Escort, with a 59-year-old man at the wheel.

The accident also involved two parked cars: a Toyota Vitz in which were a 25-year-old man and a six-day old baby, and a Honda Fit.

The pregnant woman and newborn were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for some time following the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.