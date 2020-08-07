Updated | Man shot dead in Ghaxaq, one arrested

A man has been killed in a shooting in Ghaxaq, after what is believed to be a family argument.

Police confirmed that the incident involved a father and son, aged 68 and 37 respectively. Sources said the son, Antoine Dalli, had died as a result of the single gunshot wound he suffered. They are not excluding homicide.



A police spokesperson said that a firearm was used in an argument at a residence in Triq il - Gudja at around 11:15. A heavy police presence has been reported in the area.

The father, identified as Salvatore Dalli, has been arrested and is being questioned by the police, who now have 48 hours in which to arraign him.

Six months ago, Salvatore Dalli was charged in court after he was involved in a family row involving his daughter-in-law. He was fined €500 and handed a suspended sentence for attempting to hit her with a penknife.

Duty Magistrate Rachel Montebello visited the scene of the murder accompanied by officers from the police Major Crimes Unit, who are investigating together with the district police .

This is the second fatal shooting in Malta in the space of a month.