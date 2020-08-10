Two men in Paceville violent brawl out on bail

Two men involved in a massive violent brawl outside Havana Club in Paceville a fortnight ago have been granted bail.

Bashar Sheick Ahmad Antar, 19, who lives in Msida, and Yusef Sheh Ahmad Haled, 28, who lives in San Ġwann, were accused of causing a public disturbance, causing damage worth €2,500, and were drunk in public.

Both men are Syrian nationals who hold Bulgarian identity cards.

Violent Paceville brawl outside Havana club

The incident happened on 1 August between 4am and 6am in Paceville. A video of the fracas taken by a bystander showed a group of what were believed to be Syrian nationals throwing glass bottles towards the façade of Havana Club in a standoff with bouncers.

The court granted the two men bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000. They were also ordered to sign the bail book at the police station twice a week.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted, while lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin appeared for the men.