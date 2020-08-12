menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry | Edward Scicluna slams Project Malta, 'it was not transparent'

Follow us live for another session of the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

matthew_agius
12 August 2020, 9:37am
by Matthew Agius
'Daphne was right', protesters say as they call for justice
'Daphne was right', protesters say as they call for justice
11:09 Scicluna: “Absolutely not. I'm not of the same age or social circle.” Kurt Sansone
11:09 Comodini Cachia: “Were you aware of the friendship between Yorgen Fenech and other ministers?” Kurt Sansone
11:08 Asked about Konrad Mizzi’s wife, Sai Mizzi, and her employment as a commercial ambassador of sorts in China, Scicluna says she fell under the foreign ministry. Kurt Sansone
11:07 Scicluna: “I am interested in everything but there are many things, which the ministry is not involved in. I am not going to act as a policeman… my office had requested information about Macbridge.” Kurt Sansone
11:06 Scicluna binds himself to present a copy of the relevant documents if he had them at the ministry. Kurt Sansone
11:04 Scicluna says he had only been involved in the financial aspect of the deal through which Chinese company Shanghai Electric Power bought a share in Enemalta. Scicluna says he had never met Cheng Chen, who appeared for Shanghai Electric Power. “I know that minister Konrad Mizzi had a number of consultants, both Maltese and foreign. What I wanted to look at was the impact of the deal on the budget and the shareholding.” Kurt Sansone
11:02 Comodini Cachia asks him about his reactions in the media on corruption and money laundering. “You were quoted as saying ' don't blame the victim if a robber has been to his house and stolen things'. Were you involved in the China agreement?” Kurt Sansone
10:59 Scicluna: “There were a lot of explanations and attempts at explaining away what happened. The majority of the parliamentary group were advising the PM to distance himself. It was crystal clear. The Prime Minister knew what the opinion of Cabinet was.” Kurt Sansone
10:58 He is asked again about the immediate aftermath of the Panama Papers revelations. Kurt Sansone
10:57 Scicluna: “We would try to obtain information.” Kurt Sansone
10:56 Comodini Cachia: “As a minister of finance, when you didn't really believe in their integrity, didn’t you feel the need to perform your own due diligence on a project whenever they came forward with a memorandum of understanding or project, before approving it?” Kurt Sansone
10:46 Scicluna goes on to explain that businessmen try to have a finger in the pie through lobbying. “I see it every day… all trying to influence government. We are talking about an annual public budget of €5 billion.” Kurt Sansone
10:44 Scicluna: “I spoke to the PM on Panama [Papers]. I told him you have to distance yourself in an absolute manner… I asked the PM to remove Konrad Mizzi and when he didn’t, it was a great disappointment for everybody.” Kurt Sansone
10:42 Comodini Cachia says that despite the Panama Papers, the allegations by journalists and the FIAU investigations, he didn't approach the kitchen cabinet members with his concerns. “Was this because you were convinced of its integrity?” Kurt Sansone
10:39 Scicluna: “The agreement was ready, but when they came to borrow money the banks needed a guarantee since clearance was still being sought from the European Commission and this took two years. By giving the State guarantee, the loan was less and this is the correct EU method. We gave the guarantee on a financial bridge loan.” Kurt Sansone
10:37 Comodini Cachia: “Why did you sign the bank guarantee for Electrogas when you were worried about the deal?” Kurt Sansone
10:36 Scicluna: “Why yes? You don't go up to the PM and tell him that.” Kurt Sansone
10:36 Comodini Cachia: “Why not?” Kurt Sansone
10:35 Scicluna: “No.” Kurt Sansone
10:35 Comodini Cachia asks him about his quote; about not being able to go anywhere in the world without hearing Malta and corruption. Had he asked the prime minister and Konrad Mizzi about the allegations? Kurt Sansone
10:34 Scicluna says that in the Electrogas deal the ministry was involved only after the deal was done (moħmi) and only because a government guarantee was required. Kurt Sansone
10:33 Scicluna: “Electrogas was on the Cabinet agenda and a presentation was given by Projects Malta. I couldn't find an agenda item for Vitals.” Kurt Sansone
10:31 Comodini Cachia asks whether the Electrogas project was handled by Projects Malta and therefore Konrad Mizzi. Kurt Sansone
10:30 He is asked whether the due diligence on the American University of Malta was carried out by the Education Ministry and hence fell within the responsibility of Evarist Bartolo. “Yes,” Scicluna replies. Kurt Sansone
10:27 He explains that once a ministry has a Cabinet sign off, it must enter a line item in the Budget. Scicluna says he had absolutely no control over due diligence exercises, however projects under Schedule 3 meant that the ministry involved had to follow the same standards as the government. Kurt Sansone
10:26 He is asked whether he had ever been involved in negotiations. “Categorically no. I was never involved in negotiations and signings and so on,” Scicluna replies. Kurt Sansone
10:26 Scicluna: “We had a case where an MOU, not mentioned in the newspapers, was approved by Cabinet but we refused to pay.” Kurt Sansone
10:25 Scicluna is asked whether he just shrugged his shoulders and paid up if there was a memorandum of understanding. Kurt Sansone
10:24 He defends the ideas behind the VGH hospitals deal and the Montenegro wind farm investment undertaken by Enemalta. “When you hear, we are going to build a wind farm in Montenegro, you pigeon hole it and say it is a good idea. But you are now talking about implementation…” Kurt Sansone
10:19 He says that the problem his ministry had was to be kept informed of these projects (VGH, Premier and others). “Project Malta, I can say, was not transparent. It was something we were experiencing regularly. The data would eventually come but you would require great effort to acquire it.” Kurt Sansone
10:17 Scicluna: “I would express concern at the time that lawyers are not meant to lead negotiations… I don’t know if any businessmen were involved.” Kurt Sansone
10:17 Scicluna adds that the ‘kitchen cabinet’ included lawyers and consultants from top legal firms, who were involved in the Electrogas and VGH deals. “It was lawyer-led,” he says. Kurt Sansone
10:15 Scicluna: “As a concept, there are a group of persons, which the prime minister was more intimate with. I wasn't part of it, that's what I can say. I was slightly awkward at first. In my second year, I was approached to become a European Commissioner and I refused.” Kurt Sansone
10:14 Comodini Cachia: “Was Projects Malta part of this inner core you mentioned?” Kurt Sansone
10:13 Comodini Cachia takes over the questioning. Kurt Sansone
10:13 Scicluna: “The ministry needed a Cabinet decision. Everything must be approved by Cabinet. Certainly, we don't release funds unless it is either in the Budget or approved by Cabinet outside the Budget.” Kurt Sansone
10:12 The board press him on this. “Can Keith Schembri go and bind the country in some deal and you are bound to pay for it?” Kurt Sansone
10:11 Scicluna: “They know me as Mr No. But whoever wants to hijack a system, it is that person who is responsible. I am not.” Kurt Sansone
10:10 He refuses to disclose what is said in Cabinet. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Scicluna: “Good question. If there is an item on the agenda on a Cabinet paper you go and study it and prepare. If it’s not on the agenda... it could be important…” Kurt Sansone
10:09 The judge asks whether these decisions are discussed at cabinet level. Kurt Sansone
10:08 Scicluna: “We pass money to ministries. My ministry received a minute from the PPS, and must act on it. It must follow the direction of the government.” Kurt Sansone
10:07 Judge Abigail Lofaro tells him that if a collective decision is taken, then all are responsible. “You can't say ‘we aren't policemen’ and get out of it.” Kurt Sansone
10:07 Scicluna: “Mr Justice, I assure you that your concern is my concern.” Kurt Sansone
10:06 Scicluna tells the board of his plans to fix the problems identified, but Said Pullicino tells him that they are looking to find out what happened in the past, above all. Kurt Sansone
10:06 Former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino asks Scicluna what happened in Cabinet. “I cannot condemn anyone. But if there is a case it must be investigated… we have weaknesses that must be addressed,” Scicluna says. Kurt Sansone
10:03 Scicluna: “We aren't the police. When we suspect something we either refer to the Auditor General or the police. We are there to ensure the systems are fool proof. Now, if there is fraud, these are cases where we hope the authorities will proceed against the perpetrator.” Kurt Sansone
10:02 Scicluna says that in 2018, the finance ministry submitted to a fiscal transparency evaluation by the IMF. “We risked it and we passed. In 2019, a reform of public contracts was done. Also, in 2019 old laws were replaced by the Public Finance Management Act.” Kurt Sansone
09:59 Scicluna says the division has the power to choose how contracts are drafted and who is involved in them under Schedule 3, but the ministry is not involved. It can only ask for oversight “Government doesn't have an accrual system of accounting yet. It is just being introduced now, to replace the cash flow system,” he continues. Kurt Sansone
09:57 Scicluna explains that as finance minister he is responsible for the systems in place. "I entered politics to bring about good change," he says, adding that in his first year he set up structures to ensure this happened. He adds that in 2016 he applied all the EU laws to public procurement and in the same year, he passed the guidelines for concession regulations. This meant that the contracts division saw €700 million in contracts pass through them. Kurt Sansone
09:55 Scicluna says it depends on what was at stake. "Everyone knows about the closeness of Keith Schembri and the then prime minister; they were one and the same team. There was Konrad [Mizzi] with them in the hospital deal," he replies when the name Konrad Mizzi is suggested to him. Kurt Sansone
09:53 Comodini Cachia presses him for names of this kitchen cabinet, which was mentioned for the first time by Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo when he testified in front of the inquiry. Kurt Sansone
09:52 Scicluna says he wasn't part of the "kitchen cabinet" of the Prime Minister. There were ministers who were quite close to the inner core, but he wasn't. Kurt Sansone
09:50 Scicluna: “Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri were a united team and were capable of building a team. They would go into every detail, they had a good relationship with everyone and had a lot of teamwork between them.” Kurt Sansone
09:49 Retired judge Michael Mallia is asking the questions. Scicluna says he had been minister for finances since the very beginning. Kurt Sansone
09:48 Edward Scicluna arrives and takes the oath. Kurt Sansone
09:41 Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi, who represent the Caruana Galizia family, have arrived, as has Maurizio Cordina from the Office of the AG. Both of Caruana Galizia's sons are present in the courtroom. No sign yet of Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, who is scheduled to testify today. The three judges presiding the inquiry have also emerged. Kurt Sansone
09:39 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Wednesday.

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

In the previous sitting, MEP David Casa told the court that had received threats after he started digging into Yorgen Fenech’s secret Dubai company 17 Black. Casa said that he also had started receiving anonymous phone calls, some of which came from Azerbaijan.

READ MORE:  Casa faced threats after digging into 17 Black, public inquiry hears

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry | Edward Scicluna slams Project Malta, 'it was not transparent'
Court & Police

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry | Edward Scicluna slams Project Malta, 'it was not transparent'
Matthew Agius
Worker grievously injured in Balzan construction site
Court & Police

Worker grievously injured in Balzan construction site
Karl Azzopardi
Man grievously injured in Gozo fight
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in Gozo fight
Karl Azzopardi
Man jailed for drunken sex attack in Gozo
Court & Police

Man jailed for drunken sex attack in Gozo
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.