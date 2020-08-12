[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry | Edward Scicluna slams Project Malta, 'it was not transparent'

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Wednesday.

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

In the previous sitting, MEP David Casa told the court that had received threats after he started digging into Yorgen Fenech’s secret Dubai company 17 Black. Casa said that he also had started receiving anonymous phone calls, some of which came from Azerbaijan.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.