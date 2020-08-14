Customs discovers €76,000 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport

Customs officials have discovered €75,600 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport.

Customs Officials from the Anti Money Laundering Team discovered €75,600 of undeclared cash at the Airport Arrival Lounge when a passenger was selected for a currency check.

During the check, the passenger, who had just arrived from Bucharest, was asked how much cash he was carrying to which he replied that he wasn’t carrying any form of cash.

Not convinced by his answer, the passenger was escorted to the Customs Office, and a search was carried out on the said passenger and his personal belongings.

During the search, a Bank Draft amounting to €75,600 was found. Police then took the passenger into custody for further investigation.

Passengers are obliged to declare any amount of cash including Cheques and Bank Drafts which amount to €10,000 or more whether arriving, departing or transiting through Malta.