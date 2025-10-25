Adrian Delia no longer investigated by police over money laundering claims

Adrian Delia is no longer the subject of a police investigation over money laundering claims linked to the time he practiced as a lawyer.

The Nationalist Party MP was informed by the police Financial Crimes Investigation Department that he is no longer regarded as a suspect.

In a letter from the police, seen by MaltaToday, Delia was told: “You are hereby informed that the investigation relating to you has been concluded. Accordingly, unless further evidence or information becomes available, no further police action is anticipated. Accordingly, you are not regarded as a suspect in this matter.”

The case concerns allegations that go back as far as 2017 about Delia’s work as a lawyer for a client who bought a flat in London’s Soho area and rented it out for use as a brothel. The whole incident happened happened two decades earlier when Delia was not even involved in politics.

Nonetheless, the allegations were part of the pressure that eventually led to Delia’s ousting from PN leader back in 2020.

Delia had always denied any wrongdoing and insisted his involvement was solely that of a lawyer representing a client. Subsequently, media reports had revealed that Delia was subject to an investigation by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, which passed on its findings to the police.

In September 2022, Delia had written to the police commissioner asking whether he was the subject of a police investigation since he had never been called in for questioning.

Now, three years later, Delia received his reply informing him that he was no longer considered a suspect and no action would be taken against him.

In a Facebook post, Delia said the truth had finally emerged.

“Today I cried, alone. After seven years of lies, allegations, manipulation, and cruel actions, at long last the letter I’ve long been waiting for has arrived… I have always said that I never carried out money laundering; that concerning the London property I was only a lawyer; never broke the law; was never involved in any illegality; I have, for years protested my innocence, requesting action so that the truth can emerge,” he wrote. Delia added: “Now the truth has emerged. Two years ago, Malta won. Today the truth has won.”