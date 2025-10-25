Neville Gafa resigns as Andy Ellul's person of trust
Gafa’s resignation came hours after he published a blog post about LGBT parents which prompted Labour and cabinet members to express their disgust at Gafa's writing
Neville Gafa has resigned from his person of trust position in Andy Ellul’s parliamentary secretariat.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Gafa announced his resignation a few months since taking up the role last August.
Gafa’s resignation came hours after he published a blog post titled, “Children need guidance, not confusion,” as he is understood to have written about LGBT parents.
MaltaToday understands that the blog post ruffled many feathers in Labour circles, as party members, and even cabinet members expressed their disgust at Gafa’s writing.
Gafa has since apologised and deleted the article. “I repeat that it is a FACT that what I wrote is only my opinion and is not the PL’s position.”
Gafa, a die-hard Labour supporter and Joseph Muscat apologist featured in a number of headlines just this week.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela distanced himself but refused to condemn Gafa’s various blog posts and stunts. Abela was quizzed on Gafa’s removal of flowers from the makeshift Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial on the eighth anniversary of her death.
Abela further refused to condemn Gafa for opposing Malta’s position on Ukraine, which Gafa had described as a “war-hungry Nazi regime.”
On his blog, Gafa lashed out at Nisa Laburisti’s executive secretary, Jennifer Tabone, calling her “poison-tongued” after the PL’s women’s section criticised Ian Borg's decision to nominate Donald Trump, another hero of Gafa's, for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Tabone resigned one day after Abela defended Gafa’s right to express himself in such a manner.
Speaking to MaltaToday, Tabone explained that her decision stemmed from an opposition against personal attacks, adding that she "fundamentally disagrees” with the proposed planning reform in its current form.
Who is Neville Gafa?
Gafa, a die-hard Labour supporter and Joseph Muscat apologist, has been in the news following his return to the Labour government as a customer care coordinator at the Office of the Prime Minister under Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul.
Gafa was formerly in charge of OPM customer care under Joseph Muscat. In Libya, he helped broker an agreement to relay coordinates of migrant boats from the Armed Forces of Malta to the Libyan coastguard.
There, Gafa nurtured contacts with sanctioned militia leaders like Libyan warlord Haithem Tajouri, and once faced accusations that he had extorted cash from Libyans to issue them with visas for medical care.