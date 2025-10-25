Neville Gafa resigns as Andy Ellul's person of trust

Neville Gafa has resigned from his person of trust position in Andy Ellul’s parliamentary secretariat.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Gafa announced his resignation a few months since taking up the role last August.

Gafa’s resignation came hours after he published a blog post titled, “Children need guidance, not confusion,” as he is understood to have written about LGBT parents.

MaltaToday understands that the blog post ruffled many feathers in Labour circles, as party members, and even cabinet members expressed their disgust at Gafa’s writing.

Gafa has since apologised and deleted the article. “I repeat that it is a FACT that what I wrote is only my opinion and is not the PL’s position.”