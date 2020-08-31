Man grievously injured in traffic accident

A 60-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Birzebbuga.

The accident occurred at 6:45am in Triq Birzebbuga.

Police said that the man from Cospicua lost control of the Yamaha motorbike he was driving for reasons unknown at this time.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.