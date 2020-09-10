menu

Police to charge 32-year-old with theft of barn owls

The man was captured on CCTV footage breaking into an enclosure in Buskett where barn owls are being bred by the FKNK, a hunting organisation, for release back into the wild

matthew_agius
10 September 2020, 12:03pm
by Matthew Agius
The FKNK project aims to breed barn owls and reintroduce them into the wild at Buskett
A 32-year-old man from Żabbar is expected to be charged in court this afternoon with the theft of two barn owls from a conservation project in Buskett.

The man was caught on CCTV footage breaking into the enclosure where the hunting organisation FKNK is running a breeding programme for reintroduction of the barn owl into the wild.

The man stole two of the five barn owls inside the enclosure.

Police said in a statement that following two days of investigations it managed to track down the perpetrator.

The man is expected to be arraigned in front of duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo at around 1:30pm.

More to follow.

Matthew Agius
