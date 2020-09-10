Police to charge 32-year-old with theft of barn owls

A 32-year-old man from Żabbar is expected to be charged in court this afternoon with the theft of two barn owls from a conservation project in Buskett.

The man was caught on CCTV footage breaking into the enclosure where the hunting organisation FKNK is running a breeding programme for reintroduction of the barn owl into the wild.

The man stole two of the five barn owls inside the enclosure.

READ ALSO: Intruder caught on CCTV stealing Barn Owls from Buskett project

Police said in a statement that following two days of investigations it managed to track down the perpetrator.

The man is expected to be arraigned in front of duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo at around 1:30pm.



More to follow.