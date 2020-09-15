Spanish women charged over 9kg cocaine bust

Two Spanish women have been remanded in custody this afternoon after they were arrested with over 9kg of cocaine at the airport yesterday.

Martha Chanelys Liranzo Duval, 18 from Barcelona and a 25-year-old woman, whose name cannot be published by court order, were arraigned before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo earlier today.

They were arrested upon arrival of their flight from Madrid. The drugs were found stashed in a false bottom of a suitcase.

Inspector Steven Micallef, prosecuting, charged the women with importing cocaine, conspiracy to import cocaine, supplying cocaine and possession of cocaine in circumstances denoting it was not for personal use.

The 25-year-old was also charged with importing and possession of cannabis grass.

The women, who were arraigned separately, both pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested in either case.

Duval’s lawyer, Leontine Calleja, told the court that her client was pregnant, asking that she be medically examined whilst in custody in view of this.

The second woman’s lawyer, Yanika Bugeja, asked for a ban on the publication of her name as she was going to continue cooperating with the police investigation. The woman who does not work in Malta, burst into tears when asked her mother’s name.

The court imposed a freezing order over all the assets of the accused women.

