Forklift driver dies in occupational accident in Birzebbugia
Italian man, 68, dies while driving forklifter that overturned
An Italian national of 68 years has been killed in an occupational accident, after the forklifter he was driving overturned.
The accident happened at 8:15am in the Birzebbugia industrial zone.
A medical team dispatched to the scene certified the man dead on arrival. Duty magistrate Marseann Farrugia has launched an inquiry.
