Forklift driver dies in occupational accident in Birzebbugia

Italian man, 68, dies while driving forklifter that overturned

9 October 2020, 10:22am

An Italian national of 68 years has been killed in an occupational accident, after the forklifter he was driving overturned.

The accident happened at 8:15am in the Birzebbugia industrial zone.

A medical team dispatched to the scene certified the man dead on arrival. Duty magistrate Marseann Farrugia has launched an inquiry.

