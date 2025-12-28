menu

Looking back 2025 | The year from our cartoonist's pen

We look back at some of the best cartoons that appeared in MaltaToday throughout 2025, drawn by Mikiel Galea

matthew_farrugia
Matthew Farrugia 28 December 2025, 6:31am
1 min read
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea

A lot can happen in a year and 2025 was no exception.

Everyday, MaltaToday has been there to bring you the news as it happened, offer its two cents worth of analysis on issues, and hold those in power to account. We've written thousands of words but some events are simply too absurd to cover the conventional way.

Some stories, such as Ian Borg nominating Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, felt like they belonged in an over-the-top satirical play.

That’s where our cartoonist, Mikiel Galea comes in. Mikiel’s cartoons have been a mainstay of MaltaToday since its inception 25 years ago. He has a way of capturing the essence of a story while calling out those in power for what they truly are. 

To celebrate Mikiel’s work in 2025, we’ve hand-picked some of his greatest cartoons this year.

In the words of Charlie Chaplin, “Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot.” On that note, we present to you Mikiel Galea’s best cartoons of 2025.

23 March: An AFM soldier is in a deep slumber while thieves pull of the most daring heist of the decade, stealing over 100kg of cannabis in two hours
23 March: An AFM soldier is in a deep slumber while thieves pull of the most daring heist of the decade, stealing over 100kg of cannabis in two hours
15 June: Former PN leader Bernard Grech smacks EP President Roberta Metsola in the face with his resignation. By resigning, Grech had opened the door for Metsola who had been hinting at a return to politics, only to bow out and stay in Brussels
15 June: Former PN leader Bernard Grech smacks EP President Roberta Metsola in the face with his resignation. By resigning, Grech had opened the door for Metsola who had been hinting at a return to politics, only to bow out and stay in Brussels
3 August: Prime Minister Robert Abela and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri portrayed as puppets in the hands of their favourite lobby group
3 August: Prime Minister Robert Abela and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri portrayed as puppets in the hands of their favourite lobby group
17 August: PN leadership contenders Alex Borg and Adrian Delia having a blast watching their respective partners being quizzed during the leadership campaign. Unlike their partners, Borg and Delia were barred from debating each other unless it was under the watchful eye of the PN
17 August: PN leadership contenders Alex Borg and Adrian Delia having a blast watching their respective partners being quizzed during the leadership campaign. Unlike their partners, Borg and Delia were barred from debating each other unless it was under the watchful eye of the PN
14 September: A panicked and somewhat disappointed Robert Abela scrambles to find something, anything he can use to rattle new PN leader Alex Borg
14 September: A panicked and somewhat disappointed Robert Abela scrambles to find something, anything he can use to rattle new PN leader Alex Borg
28 September: Development embodied as the Grim Reaper tearing its way through the last open space in Malta. This cartoon was published alongside MaltaToday's endorsement of the Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign
28 September: Development embodied as the Grim Reaper tearing its way through the last open space in Malta. This cartoon was published alongside MaltaToday's endorsement of the Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign
5 October: The Israeli military once again intercepts an aid vessel heading for Gaza, stopping at nothing to intimidate and bully activists working to help hungry and impoverished Palestinians
5 October: The Israeli military once again intercepts an aid vessel heading for Gaza, stopping at nothing to intimidate and bully activists working to help hungry and impoverished Palestinians
12 October: Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg rolls out the red carpet while salivating at the thought of pleasing US President Donald Trump by nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Yes, this really happened in 2025
12 October: Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg rolls out the red carpet while salivating at the thought of pleasing US President Donald Trump by nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Yes, this really happened in 2025
7 December: Housing Minister Roderick Galdes treated to a bubble bath by developer Joseph Portelli. Galdes, who always seems to be on the most favourable end of deals with top developers, was consistently grabbing headlines for his impressive property portfolio
7 December: Housing Minister Roderick Galdes treated to a bubble bath by developer Joseph Portelli. Galdes, who always seems to be on the most favourable end of deals with top developers, was consistently grabbing headlines for his impressive property portfolio
21 December: Gravel King Jason Micallef targeting the media for saying mean things about his Ta' Qali
21 December: Gravel King Jason Micallef targeting the media for saying mean things about his Ta' Qali "regeneration project," which gave Malta its first beige open space

Matthew Farrugia is a journalist at MaltaToday He was the joint-winner (2025) as upcoming...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.