Looking back 2025 | The year from our cartoonist's pen
We look back at some of the best cartoons that appeared in MaltaToday throughout 2025, drawn by Mikiel Galea
A lot can happen in a year and 2025 was no exception.
Everyday, MaltaToday has been there to bring you the news as it happened, offer its two cents worth of analysis on issues, and hold those in power to account. We've written thousands of words but some events are simply too absurd to cover the conventional way.
Some stories, such as Ian Borg nominating Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, felt like they belonged in an over-the-top satirical play.
That’s where our cartoonist, Mikiel Galea comes in. Mikiel’s cartoons have been a mainstay of MaltaToday since its inception 25 years ago. He has a way of capturing the essence of a story while calling out those in power for what they truly are.
To celebrate Mikiel’s work in 2025, we’ve hand-picked some of his greatest cartoons this year.
In the words of Charlie Chaplin, “Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot.” On that note, we present to you Mikiel Galea’s best cartoons of 2025.