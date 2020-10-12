Man arrested after shooting incident in Senglea

A man was arrested on Sunday evening after he allegedly fired at a woman during an argument in Senglea, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 10pm in Triq iz-Zewg Mini.

Police said the man missed his target and then fled the scene, but district police quickly managed to track him down and arrest him.

The gun was found in the Mercedes of a 29-year-old. Police also found an iron truncheon, and what was described as a substantial amount of cash.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has been appointed to the inquiry.