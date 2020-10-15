Fake passport seller charged
Man charged with assisting persons in entering and leaving Malta illegally
A 32-year-old man from Somalia has been charged with selling several fake passports.
Mohamed Said Ahmed pleaded not guilty before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning.
In a statement released yesterday, the police said that the man had been arrested as a suspected mastermind in the sale of several fake passports and residence permits.
These documents were being used by third parties.
Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday after a raid on his home in Marsaskala. Police found several false documents and stolen documents.
Bail was not requested.
