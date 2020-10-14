menu

Man arrested in connection to fake passport racket

Throughout August police had caught 120 foreigners in possession of false travel documents

nicole_meilak
14 October 2020, 8:18pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 32-year-old man from Somalia has been arrested over the sale of fake passports and residence permits.

A raid by Immigration Police at a Marsascala residence led to the arrest of a Somali man found selling fake documents.

The man was allegedly assisting persons in entering and leaving Malta illegally.

During the raid, police found a number of false and original documents, the latter of which were found to be stolen, under the man’s possession.

He will be taken to court at 9.00am tomorrow in front of Magistrate Dr Donatella Frendo Dimech on accusations of human trafficking and the facilitation of illegal immigration.

Police had previously cought 120 foreigners attempting to travel with falsified documents at both the Malta International Airport and Valletta harbour. This figure only reflects those caught between 2 August and 5 September.

Read also: Fake passport racket: police catch 120 foreigners with false travel documents

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Man arrested in connection to fake passport racket
Court & Police

Man arrested in connection to fake passport racket
Nicole Meilak
Man admits to brutal murder of former girlfriend
Court & Police

Man admits to brutal murder of former girlfriend
Matthew Agius
Georgian man changed name and returned to Malta after fake visa conviction
Court & Police

Georgian man changed name and returned to Malta after fake visa conviction
Matthew Agius
Police asked to investigate Tipico Managing director for perjury
Court & Police

Police asked to investigate Tipico Managing director for perjury
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.