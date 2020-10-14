Man arrested in connection to fake passport racket

A 32-year-old man from Somalia has been arrested over the sale of fake passports and residence permits.

A raid by Immigration Police at a Marsascala residence led to the arrest of a Somali man found selling fake documents.

The man was allegedly assisting persons in entering and leaving Malta illegally.

During the raid, police found a number of false and original documents, the latter of which were found to be stolen, under the man’s possession.

He will be taken to court at 9.00am tomorrow in front of Magistrate Dr Donatella Frendo Dimech on accusations of human trafficking and the facilitation of illegal immigration.

Police had previously cought 120 foreigners attempting to travel with falsified documents at both the Malta International Airport and Valletta harbour. This figure only reflects those caught between 2 August and 5 September.

