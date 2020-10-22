menu

Motorist accused of hit-and-run

Man charged with hit-and-run released on bail

karl_azzopardi
22 October 2020, 12:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A Gozitan boat builder has been released on bail after being charged with grievously injuring a woman in a hit and run incident in Msida on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley arraigned Mario Muscat, 61, before magistrate Nadine Lia, on charges of negligently causing grievous injury to the victim, whom he ran into with his Ottawa trailer.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to inform the police about it.

Muscat’s lawyer, Joe Giglio, told the court that the incident was an unfortunate accident which had occurred as the accused was driving home from a late shift at work. He entered a plea of not guilty, pointing out that the traffic incident was captured on video and so no subornation of witnesses could take place.

The prosecution did not object to bail.

The court, after seeing the law and in view of the fact that the prosecution had no objection to bail, released the man from arrest against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €3,000.

He was also ordered to sign a bail book three times a week.

