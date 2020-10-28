menu

Man denies double knife attack charges

A 29-year-old man from Libya man has been released on bail after being charged with grievously injuring two persons with a knife

matthew_agius
28 October 2020, 3:35pm
by Matthew Agius

A 29-year-old man from Libya man has been released on bail after being charged with grievously injuring two fellow countrymen with a knife in a confrontation in Gzira last August.

Faisal Meftah Elmghairbi of Swatar was arrested yesterday after being spotted near the Msida skatepark. He was on the wanted list because his alleged victims were reluctant to reveal who their assailant was.

Elmghairbi was charged over a fight in Ponsomby street in Gzira. Police said the man didn’t want to say what the fight was about.

He pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring the two men, carrying a knife in public without a permit and breaching the peace.

Lawyer Giannella De Marco was defence counsel to Elmghairbi. Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras presided.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
