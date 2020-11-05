Mqabba shooting victim due to testify, turned away from court due to high temperature

17-year-old Vince Gaffarena, who had suffered gunshot wounds during the murder of his cousin Saviour Gaffarena, was not allowed to testify this morning in the compilation of evidence against the men accused of shooting him, as he was found to have a high temperature.

Gaffarena was shot in the face in the July 29 incident, but survived. His cousin Saviour, 27, died at the scene.

Although thought to be the prosecution’s star witness, he was turned away from the court building after staff, armed with handheld infrared thermometers in a bid to avoid the spread of COVID-19, found him to be running a temperature.

Under protocols imposed by the Superintendent of Public Health, the man was not allowed to enter the law courts.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is presiding the compilation of evidence in which Owen Schembri and Leon Debono, both 18, are charged with murder and attempted murder.

Amongst various other witnesses heard today was Inspector Keith Arnaud who told the court that the accused had claimed the two accused that the two victims had been taking drugs when an argument had broken out between the men.

Emergency physician Dr. Jonathan Joslin told the court that Vince Gaffarena had been shot in the mouth and was unable to speak for a long time.

Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra had spoken to Vince Gaffarena in hospital the day after the shooting. He had said that he had been driving and that at a point Owen Schembri had shown him a handgun he was carrying. He said an argument had started but he didn’t know about what. Schembri was a different person when on drugs, he had said.

The case continues on 12 November.

Lawyer Giannella De Marco is representing Debono in the proceedings, whilst lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela are appearing for Owen Schembri. Lawyers James D'Agostino and Mark Refalo are representing the victims.

Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, together with Superintendent Josric Mifsud.