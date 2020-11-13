Airport jewellery thief jailed for four years

A 46-year-old Marsa man has been jailed for four years after he pleaded guilty to a string of thefts at the Malta International Airport.

Joseph Buttigieg admitted to carrying out three thefts and an attempted theft from shops at the airport.

One of the shops targeted was a jewellery shop from which some €6,000 worth of items were stolen from a display case. He also stole an iPad, a tablet and other items from nearby shops, as well as a theft and an attempted theft from the airport petrol station.

Buttigieg, who is well known to the police, was caught on CCTV fleeing the scene after the jewellery heist.

He was arrested at his home on Thursday evening.

Police investigations then linked him to a previous theft from the airport on 30 October and one from a petrol station on 3 November.

It emerged that on Thursday, while CCTV footage was being analysed by the police, he had tried to rob the same petrol station again.

Buttigieg admitted to recidivism and breaching a suspended sentence.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided.

Inspectors Saviour Baldacchino and Karl Roberts prosecuted. Lawyer Martha Mifsud was legal aid counsel to the man.

His suspended sentence was also rendered active, bringing his total prison sentence to four years and 11 months.

