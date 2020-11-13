menu

Airport jewellery thief jailed for four years

Man charged with stealing €6,000 worth of jewellery from a shop at the Malta International Airport 

matthew_agius
13 November 2020, 2:26pm
by Matthew Agius

A 46-year-old Marsa man has been jailed for four years after he pleaded guilty to a string of thefts at the Malta International Airport.

Joseph Buttigieg admitted to carrying out three thefts and an attempted theft from shops at the airport.

One of the shops targeted was a jewellery shop from which some €6,000 worth of items were stolen from a display case. He also stole an iPad, a tablet and other items from nearby shops, as well as a theft and an attempted theft from the airport petrol station.

Buttigieg, who is well known to the police, was caught on CCTV fleeing the scene after the jewellery heist.

He was arrested at his home on Thursday evening.

Police investigations then linked him to a previous theft from the airport on 30 October and one from a petrol station on 3 November.

It emerged that on Thursday, while CCTV footage was being analysed by the police, he had tried to rob the same petrol station again.

Buttigieg admitted to recidivism and breaching a suspended sentence.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided.

Inspectors Saviour Baldacchino and Karl Roberts prosecuted. Lawyer Martha Mifsud was legal aid counsel to the man.

His suspended sentence was also rendered active, bringing his total prison sentence to four years and 11 months.

READ ALSO: Man arrested over string of airport theft

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Man caught with 1.3kg of cocaine in car, remanded in custody
Court & Police

Man caught with 1.3kg of cocaine in car, remanded in custody
Matthew Agius
Airport jewellery thief jailed for four years
Court & Police

Airport jewellery thief jailed for four years
Matthew Agius
Four arrested over drug trafficking
Court & Police

Four arrested over drug trafficking
Karl Azzopardi
'In her eyes I was dirt, ignorant, a drug addict,' Chris Cardona says of Daphne Caruana Galizia
Court & Police

'In her eyes I was dirt, ignorant, a drug addict,' Chris Cardona says of Daphne Caruana Galizia
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.