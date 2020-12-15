174 million cigarettes seized by customs since 2015
In the last five years, Malta Customs has seized more than 174 million cigarettes and 7,000 kilograms of tobacco
Over a period of five years, Malta Customs has seized more than 174 million cigarettes and 7,000 kilograms of tobacco, worth €43.85 million.
Customs said a KPMG survey in 2019 showed that consumption of illicit cigarettes in Malta represents 10% of the market, down from 19.1% in 2016, 17.9% in 2017, and 10.7% in 2018.
Customs said that local consumption of cigarettes and tobacco products generates €98.8 million in revenue.
“It is estimated that 90% of the local consumption is clean, and all duties and taxes thereupon are duly paid. That leaves 10% of the local market as being of illicit provenance. This amounts to €9.8 million in endangered taxes.”
Customs said that it manages to recover 3% of the illicit market, averaging €325,000 annually.
List of seizures by year:
2015
- €232,623
- Cigarettes – 803,88
- Tobacco – 505 kgs
2016
- €7,476,185
- Cigarettes – 29,680,575
- Tobacco – 303 kgs
2017
- €5,435,733
- Cigarettes – 21,687,951
- Tobacco – 220 kgs
2018
- €11,877,468
- Cigarettes – 47,022,986
- Tobacco – 2,135 kgs
2019
- €18,504,127
- Cigarettes – 73,923,822
- Tobacco – 1,465 kgs
2020
- €329,494
- Cigarettes – 747,349 (up to October 2020)
- Tobacco – 2,271 kgs (up to October 2020)