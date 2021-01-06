menu

Two teenagers hurt in Gozo motorcycle accident

The teenager, aged 17 from Xewkija, lost control of the motorcycle while driving

nicole_meilak
6 January 2021, 2:16pm
by Nicole Meilak

Two teenagers from Xewkija had to be taken to hospital after a motorcycle accident left one of them grievously injured.

The incident happened yesterday. Police were informed of the situation at 5:45pm, at which point they were told that two young persons had to be taken to the Gozo General Hospital following a motorcycle incident at Triq tas-Salvatur, Xewkija.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the District Police found that, at the time of the incident, a 17-year-old boy living in Xewkija lost control of the motorcycle he was driving.

Later on, he was certified as suffering from light injuries.

On the motorcycle with him was another 17-year-old boy from Xewkija who suffered from more grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
