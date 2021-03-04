Man jailed after admitting to armed robbery

Two men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Mosta on 11 December last year and other thefts.

Boban Smiljkovic, 45 from Serbia and Metodija Popv, 40 from Macedonia were arraigned before magistrate Josette Demicoli this morning, accused of theft, aggravated by violence and illegal arrest.

Smiljkovic alone was also accused of carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime at a shop in Mosta on 11 December, aggravated theft from a flat in Naxxar, aggravated theft of power tools from a construction site in St. Paul’s Bay and the theft of a backpack from a Supermarket in St Paul’s Bay. He was also accused of stealing various objects from a parked car in Qormi on 26 February.

Police said the men were arrested after weeks of investigation and observation. Smiljkovic was arrested on Tuesday in an operation involving the Rapid Intervention Unit, who surrounded his apartment in St. Paul’s Bay. Popov was arrested the following day at an apartment in Gzira.

Smiljkovic denied the charges and was remanded in custody. Popov pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Lawyer Jason Grima appeared for both men.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.