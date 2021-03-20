menu

Man arrested with 'substantial' amounts of heroin, cocaine

The man was approached by the police in Marsa after being spotted acting suspiciously

matthew_agius
20 March 2021, 12:45pm
by Matthew Agius
The drugs seized by police
A 25-year-old Marsa resident has been arrested by the police Drugs Squad during a patrol yesterday.

The man was approached by the police in Marsa after being spotted acting suspiciously. He was found to be carrying a “substantial amount” of sachets containing what police suspect to be heroin and cocaine, ready to be trafficked.

Police said in a statement that the man is expected to be arraigned in the coming hours.

