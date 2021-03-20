Man arrested with 'substantial' amounts of heroin, cocaine
The man was approached by the police in Marsa after being spotted acting suspiciously
A 25-year-old Marsa resident has been arrested by the police Drugs Squad during a patrol yesterday.
The man was approached by the police in Marsa after being spotted acting suspiciously. He was found to be carrying a “substantial amount” of sachets containing what police suspect to be heroin and cocaine, ready to be trafficked.
Police said in a statement that the man is expected to be arraigned in the coming hours.
