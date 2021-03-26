menu

Police arrest suspected drug trafficker in Msida

The 30-year-old was arrested after 60 sachets of cannabis were found on his person

laura_calleja
26 March 2021, 10:05am
by Laura Calleja
A subsequent search of the accused found him in possession of 60 packets of suspected cannabis ready for trafficking (Photo: Malta Police Force)
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug trafficking.

The police said the accused, who is from Eritrea, was living in Msida.

The Anti-drug squadron arrested him after he was caught in possession of drugs ready for trafficking.

The police began to follow the accused after receiving information about the man’s suspicious movements, which led to him being stopped in Msida.

A subsequent search of the accused found him in possession of 60 packets of suspected cannabis ready for trafficking.

Following this, the police also searched his residence, where more of the same substance was found as well as items related to drug trafficking and a large sum of cash.

He is expected to be brought to court this afternoon in front of Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
