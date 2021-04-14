Man injured in Qormi traffic accident

A traffic accident at Triq San Bastjan in Qormi has left one man with serious injuries.

Police were informed of the accident at 4:15pm.

Initial investigations found that a 79-year-old man from Qormi was hit by a Kia Avella being driven by a 31-year-old man, also from Qormi.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team, and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry into the matter.

Police investigations are ongoing.