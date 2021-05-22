Barber stabbed for skipping client, court told

The court in Gozo has heard how a barber was stabbed by a client for disregarding an appointment.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri arraigned 29 year old Abdarrouf Al-Mabrouk M. Keshenda from Libya before magistrate Simone Grech this morning, charging him with slightly injuring the barber and carrying a knife in public without a police permit.

The court was told that Keshenda had gone to a Marsalforn barber for a haircut, who told him to come back later at a particular time. But when the man had returned at the agreed time, he had found someone else being served in the barber’s chair.

An argument ensued, which degenerated into a physical altercation during which the barber was stabbed in the hand and slightly injured.

Keshenda pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer, Franco Debono, requested bail, pointing out that the victim had testified during the arraignment as he was going abroad soon.

After hearing submissions on bail, the court released the man from arrest against a €5000 personal guarantee.