57-year-old man reported missing

Garry Eaton, 57, was last seen in Mellieħa

nicole_meilak
23 May 2021, 2:20pm
by Nicole Meilak
Police have issued a missing person person notice for Garry Eaton, a 57-year-old British national.

Eaton was last seen near his residence in Mellieħa.

Any information on his whereabouts can be passed on to police, even in confidence, on 119 or 21224001.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the police by visiting a nearby police station or via private message on Facebook.

