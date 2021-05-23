57-year-old man reported missing
Garry Eaton, 57, was last seen in Mellieħa
Police have issued a missing person person notice for Garry Eaton, a 57-year-old British national.
Eaton was last seen near his residence in Mellieħa.
Any information on his whereabouts can be passed on to police, even in confidence, on 119 or 21224001.
Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the police by visiting a nearby police station or via private message on Facebook.
🇲🇹 Garry Eaton, Ingliż ta’ 57 sena ġie rrappurtat nieqes lill-Pulizija. Huwa deher l-aħħar viċin ir-residenza tiegħu...Posted by The Malta Police Force on Sunday, May 23, 2021