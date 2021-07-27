Human trafficker jailed for three years

A man has been jailed on human trafficking charges, after admitting to assisting migrants in leaving Malta illegally.

Zabbar resident Omar Adam, 26, from Somalia, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty upon his arraignment.

Adam was charged before magistrate Ian Farrugia this morning by police Inspector Karl Roberts, who told the court that the police had acted on a tip off and arrested the man.

He was accused of having, on July 20 and in the preceding months, assisted people in entering or leaving Malta illegally, for money. He was also charged with assisting an illegal entry into Malta, making a false declaration in a public document and filing a false report with the police.

In view of his admission, the court sentenced Adam to three years in prison for the offences.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel to the defendant.