Alleged chequebook thief denied bail

There were emotional scenes in court as a mother of three reacted to being remanded in custody over theft and fraud charges on the eve of one of her children's birthdays.

“They tricked me!” screamed Tania Borg, weeping bitterly as she was taken into custody after being denied bail. Borg could be heard telling officers that it was the eve of one of her children’s birthdays.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras heard how a warrant of arrest for Borg, a cleaner, had been issued after investigations into the theft of a chequebook in San Gwann and a subsequently bounced cheque led the police to her door. The cheque is understood to have been for the purchase of a €4,400 bracelet.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, fraud and forgery. She was also accused of breaching three previous bail decrees and recidivism.

Borg was already on bail over fraud charges.

Her lawyer, Kevin Dingli, requested bail, saying that she had cooperated fully with the police. The lawyer claimed that the woman, who he was representing pro bono, was the victim of usury. Her victims, aged 62 and 75, had forgiven her, he said.

The prosecution, Inspector Andy Rotin and Inspector Matthew Grech objected to bail, pointing out that the woman had several pending cases against her. Moreover, they argued, the victims were elderly and vulnerable persons.

The court, having heard the parties submissions on the request for bail, ordered the woman be remanded in custody.