Magistrate finds enough evidence to indict Yorgen Fenech on money laundering charges

Yorgen Fenech is set to be formally charged for money laundering, apart from other charges in separate proceedings

matthew_agius
7 September 2021, 12:24pm
by Matthew Agius
Yorgen Fenech
A court has found sufficient prima facie evidence to place Yorgen Fenech under a bill of indictment for money laundering offences.

Fenech is accused of laundering and misappropriating funds from a company that he owns with his uncle Ray Fenech.

On Monday the court heard transcripts of chats where Fenech asked “how much did we launder” and goes on to say “so that no questions are asked.”

But the court also heard the prosecuting inspector say that he could not tie the charges to any predicate offence at this stage of proceedings.

Reading through the decree of prima facie, in court on Tuesday morning, the magistrate noted that the underlying criminal activity had not yet been identified, but after examining the law and recent judgments of the superior courts, noted that at this stage the court was only required to determine whether there appeared to be a case to answer.

She underlined that when a court of compilation is asked to see if there is sufficient evidence to indict in money laundering cases, the onus of proof in such cases is on the accused, as opposed to the norm.

"From the evidence in particular the chats there appears to be a case to answer" decreed the magistrate on Tuesday.

During the previous sitting, Fenech’s lawyers denounced what they described as a ‘frenzy to persecute’ their client.

Also on Monday, presiding magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech turned down a recusal request filed by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers.

The compilation of evidence will continue on 19 October.

READ MORE: Prosecutors detail Yorgen Fenech money laundering case

Lawyer Charles Mercieca, appearing for Fenech together with lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri. 

Lawyers Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Marthese Grech from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting together with Police Inspector Brian Camilleri.

 

