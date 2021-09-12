Man sustains grievous injuries in motorcycle accident

A 29-year-old Maltese man is grievously injured following a motorcycle accident in St Paul's Bay.

The accident happened at Telgħet ix-Xemxija on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the victim lost control of his motorcycle, a Yamaha YZF R1, and fell onto the road.

A medical team performed first aid on the man, who was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He was then certified to be grievously injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.