menu

Man sustains grievous injuries in motorcycle accident

The accident happened in St Paul's Bay at noon

nicole_meilak
12 September 2021, 4:26pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 29-year-old Maltese man is grievously injured following a motorcycle accident in St Paul's Bay.

The accident happened at Telgħet ix-Xemxija on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the victim lost control of his motorcycle, a Yamaha YZF R1, and fell onto the road. 

A medical team performed first aid on the man, who was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He was then certified to be grievously injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.