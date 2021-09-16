Customs discover 1kg of cannabis
Customs have intercepted a package containing 1kg of cannabis addressed to a house in central Malta.
The discovery was made by officials stationed at the Customs Express Freight Office.
The drugs were packaged inside a plastic bag containing two envelopes, each with another plastic bag wrapped in bubble wrap, with 0.5kg of the substance.
The package was to be delivered by courier.