Customs discover 1kg of cannabis

laura_calleja
16 September 2021, 9:01am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Custons

Customs have intercepted a package containing 1kg of cannabis addressed to a house in central Malta. 

The discovery was made by officials stationed at the Customs Express Freight Office.

The drugs were packaged inside a plastic bag containing two envelopes, each with another plastic bag wrapped in bubble wrap, with 0.5kg of the substance.

The package was to be delivered by courier.

