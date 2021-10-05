COVID-19: Hospitalisations increase by two, 25 new infections registered

25 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.

Active cases stand at 292 after 27 recoveries were registered.

There are currently eight coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, none are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 831,113 vaccine doses were administered, of which 17,597 were booster doses.