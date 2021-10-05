Eyewitness saw hunter shoot flamingos with shotgun, court hears

An eyewitness who saw the killing of four flamingos in Qawra testified in court that he saw hunter Miguel Zammit pointing his shotgun in the air shortly after the flamingos dropped from the sky to the sea.

Caldon Mercieca, the eyewitness in question, gave a detailed account of the killing in court as the compilation of evidence against Miguel Zammit continued.

Mercieca said that he saw Zammit standing at Qawra point when he saw the flamingos fall into the sea. Zammit had his shotgun pointed to the air, and a few seconds later, heard the fatal shots.

Several police officials testified on Tuesday. Police sergeant Edward Xuereb said that the Armed Forces of Malta were roped in to help, as they needed a boat to retrieve the flamingos and gun shells.

He spoke to the witness on-site, who confirmed to him that he saw the shots being fired and the four flamingos fall.

The witness was eventually able to recognise the shooter and indicated that he was Miguel Zammit.

Police constable Antoine D’Amato recalled how Xuereb had called for assistance on the day of the killings, asking for added help near Fra Ben. He had arrested Zammit and dropped him off at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.

Emmanuel Zammit, stationed at the Environmental Protection Unit, was with constable D’Amato when they received the call for assistance. By the time they arrived on site, district police were already in the area.

Zammit said that the flamingos were found dead. They were then taken for further investigation.

The last witness was Daniel Caruana, also stationed at the Environmental Protection Unit. He was sent by the sergeant to Qawra following suspicions that flamingos were shot down in the area.

Caruana presented Zammit’s police statement to the court and confirmed that he was offered legal advice.

Having already been denied bail, another request was filed by the defence. The magistrate will decree on bail over the coming weeks.

Miguel Zammit stands accused of killing four Greater Flamingos. He was arraigned on Saturday on 2 October, in front of magistrate Elaine Mercieca.

Zammit, a 23-year-old man from Gżira, pleaded not guilty. The prosecution objected to the initial request for bail on the grounds that witnesses are still to testify and that Zammit collaborated with police.

However, the magistrate refused the request and Zammit was taken to Corradino prison.

