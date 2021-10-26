Pensioner charged with harassing, stalking ex-partner

A pensioner from Marsaskala will be held at Mount Carmel Hospital after he was charged with harassing and stalking a former partner.

The 65 year-old man was arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke earlier today, accused of stalking, harassment and repeatedly breaching bail conditions that he had only recently been placed under for similar offences. The accused was also charged with breaching a protection order and damaging a car belonging to the woman’s current partner.

The man pleaded not guilty.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar told the court that the man had been arrested on October 8th and granted bail that same day. He was re-arrested on 20th October after allegedly stalking the woman again. On that occasion he had asked for psychiatric assistance, being sent to Mount Carmel Hospital under observation. He was on police bail for a time, said the inspector.

His lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, argued that no bail would be requested at this stage, in view of the accused’s medical treatment, in his own interest.

The court ordered the man be remanded in custody.