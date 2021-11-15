Woman dies after being hit by car in Xemxija

Updated at 9am with information provided by the police

A 30-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car in Xemxija on Sunday evening.

The accident took place at 8pm in Xemxija Hill.

Police said the Tunisian was hit by a Mercedes Benz C350 driven by a 42-year-old from Mellieha.

Four parked cars were also damaged in the accident.

The woman was certified dead at the scene.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco has been appointed to the inquiry, and a police investigation is ongoing.