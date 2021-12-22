Prison sentence over fake documents slashed to probation

The court of Criminal Appeal, presided by madam justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera has reduced a six-month prison sentence, handed to two Syrian youths, who admitted charges of falsification of immigration documents, instead sentencing them to probation.

The youths had been arraigned together with a 23-year-old man, also from Syria, named Muhamad Ahmed Sphat. He, too, had admitted the charges and had also been jailed for six months.

In proceedings before the Court of Magistrates, they had admitted to having attempted to leave Malta on 27 November, using the fake documents and had been sentenced to six months in jail.

Their lawyer, Jason Grima subsequently filed an appeal, highlighting the fact that the accused were still minors and had cooperated with the police investigation, giving the authorities important information.

The Court of Appeal noted the youths’ early guilty plea as well as their young age, which it said rendered them more susceptible to trafficking and exploitation. The youths had no criminal record and had cooperated with the police, observed the court, reforming their sentence to probation.

Inspector Christian Abela prosectued. Lawyer Jason Grima represented the youths.