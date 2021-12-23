Three hospitalised in Mosta traffic accident

Two men and a woman were hospitalised after a car crash in Mosta on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 9pm in Valletta Road.

The police said a Toyota Corolla driven by a 19-year-old man from Mosta went out of control and crashed into a Smart being driven by a 38-year-old woman from Attard. A 19-year-old from St Paul's Bay was a passenger in the Corolla.

The three involved were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, with the passenger in serious condition.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana has been appointed to the inquiry.