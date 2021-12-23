menu

Three hospitalised in Mosta traffic accident

laura_calleja
23 December 2021, 7:45am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
Two men and a woman were hospitalised after a car crash in Mosta on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 9pm in Valletta Road.

The police said a Toyota Corolla driven by a 19-year-old man from Mosta went out of control and crashed into a Smart being driven by a 38-year-old woman from Attard. A 19-year-old from St Paul's Bay was a passenger in the Corolla.

The three involved were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, with the passenger in serious condition.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana has been appointed to the inquiry. 

 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
