Two arrested for string of home thefts

Police have arrested two men, aged 38 and 45, in connection to a string of thefts from private residences.

According to police, the two men of Georgian nationality carried out 15 thefts across different localities over the past months.

They would target homes at times when no one was inside. Among the objects stolen were jewellery, clothes, perfume and cash.

After thorough investigation, police identified the alleged thieves and established where they were living. On Friday, police circled their Żabbar residence and arrested the two men.

Police suspect that the men form part of an international organised crime group.

After searching their residence, police seized several objects that had been reported missing.

The two will be arraigned in court on Sunday at 11am in front of Magistrate Josette Demicoli. Police inspectors Christina Delia and Joseph Mercieca, both from the Major Crimes Unit, will be prosecuting with district inspector Ryan Vella.