Two hospitalised after cars rush headlong into Għargħur roadside garage

Two persons have been hospitalised in a traffic accident on Friday morning in Għargħur, on the Naxxar Road.

The accident occurred at 6am in Triq in-Naxxar.

Police said an accident occurred between a Mercedes C220 driven by a 23-year-old Nigerian man, and a Mercedes Benz SLK250 driven by a 28-year-old woman from Iklin.

In this first vehicle, there was also a 24-year-old woman from Naxxar.

Both persons from the first car were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certificated that the woman had suffered severe injuries. The man's condition is not known at this time.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.