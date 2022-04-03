Għargħur crash driver to be charged in court

The 23-year-old driver who was involved in a car crash in Għargħur last Friday will be charged in court on Sunday for dangerous driving and involuntarily causing injuries, among other charges

His case will be heard by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.

The driver was one of the many victims left injured by the crash in Għargħur. The accident happened on 1 April, involving a Mercedes C220 driven by the accused, and a Mercedes Benz SLK250 driven by a 28-year-old women.

The police never revealed precise details about the crash, which happened along Naxxar Road.

Apart from the accused, the 28-year-old woman and her 24-year-old passenger were hospitalised shortly after the accident.

READ ALSO: Two hospitalised after cars rush headlong into Għargħur roadside garage