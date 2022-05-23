Construction worker admits to stealing tools from four building sites

A construction worker from Qormi has been placed on probation after he pleaded guilty to a string of thefts from construction sites.

Emmanuel Colombo, 52, was arrested on Monday on the strength of a search and arrest warrant. Arraigning police inspector Janetta Grixti told magistrate Monica Vella that the man had admitted to the thefts during his interrogation and had handed over all the stolen items, which consisted of powered and hand tools.

Colombo, assisted by lawyer Leontine Calleja, pleaded guilty to the five charges, relating to thefts which occurred in April and May from sites in Rabat, Attard, Qormi and Ħamrun.

In view of his admission, the court found Colombo guilty, placing him under a two-year probation order.