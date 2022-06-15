Married couple charged with human trafficking, operating Marsaskala brothel

A married couple from Santa Venera has been remanded in custody this afternoon, on charges relating to human trafficking and operating a brothel.

Duncan Caruana and Francesca Caruana, aged 35 and 29 respectively, were arraigned before duty Magistrate Rachel Montebello earlier today, accused of human trafficking, running a brothel, and living off the proceeds of prostitution.

Duncan Caruana told the court that he was unemployed. Francesca Caruana said that she worked at a childcare centre. It is understood that the couple, who both pleaded not guilty to the charges, are the owners of two childcare centres, one in Swieqi and the other in Mosta.

Vice squad inspector Joseph Busuttil explained how the police had investigated information tendered anonymously about a premises in Marsaskala which was potentially being used as a brothel. The property was placed under covert surveillance which observed several men going in and out of the property.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, the police had raided the suspected brothel and arrested three women at the property. Two had been arraigned yesterday and the third was found to be a victim of human trafficking and was not charged.

Duncan Caruana had been arrested during the raid. He would collect payment from clients, who would be charged €50 for 30 minutes or €100 for an hour with the women, who would keep half of the money. Investigators soon concluded that Duncan Caruana’s wife Francesca was also involved in the running of the brothel, setting up meetings with potential clients.

Lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo, Ishmael Psaila and Shaun Zammit, appearing as defence counsel to the accused, requested a ban on the publication of the names of the accused, who are parents to three young children.

The request was objected to by the prosecution, who argued that the same reasoning could be applied to every single arraignment and that the request had no basis in law.

The court ruled against the defence’s request for a ban, stating that there was no legal reason for it.

The couple were remanded in custody.

The prosecution was assisted by lawyers Nathaniel Falzon and Ramon Bonnett Sladden from the office of the Attorney General.