Construction worker hospitalised after falling from height

A 19-year-old man had to be taken to hospital on Friday after falling from a one-storey height at Triq Pawlu Inguanez.

The victim, of Syrian nationality, fell from a storey height while he was carrying out works on a construction site in Rabat, according to police.

A medical team was called on site and an ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police are investigating the case.