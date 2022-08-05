menu

Construction worker hospitalised after falling from height

The 19-year-old fell from a storey height while working at a construction site

nicole_meilak
5 August 2022, 5:10pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 19-year-old man had to be taken to hospital on Friday after falling from a one-storey height at Triq Pawlu Inguanez.

The victim, of Syrian nationality, fell from a storey height while he was carrying out works on a construction site in Rabat, according to police. 

A medical team was called on site and an ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. 

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police are investigating the case. 

