Three hospitalised in Msida traffic accident

Three people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a traffic accident in Msida, sustaining grievous and light injuries.

Police received notice of an accident along Triq Dun Karm at 1:30pm on Wednesday.

Initial investigations suggest that there had been a collision between a Citroen Nemo and Citroen C4.

The Citroen Nemo was being driven by a 47-year-old man from Santa Luċija, while the Citroen C4 was being driven by a 57-year-old woman from Swieqi. There was a 38-year-old man from Gudja in the passenger seat of the Citroen C4.

Medical professionals went on site to help, after which the three people were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The woman sustained grievous injuries, while the men suffered light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.