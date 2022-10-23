menu

Woman dies in motorcycle accident

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, but was confirmed dead soon after

nicole_meilak
23 October 2022, 10:13am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

A 45-year-old woman died on Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident along Triq l-Imdina, Rabat.

According to police, the accident happened at 5:30pm. After conducting preliminary investigations, they found that the woman had lost control of her Yamaha motorcycle and fell from the vehicle.

Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

A medical team went on site to help the woman, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care.

However, she was confirmed dead soon after.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.