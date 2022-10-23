Woman dies in motorcycle accident

A 45-year-old woman died on Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident along Triq l-Imdina, Rabat.

According to police, the accident happened at 5:30pm. After conducting preliminary investigations, they found that the woman had lost control of her Yamaha motorcycle and fell from the vehicle.

A medical team went on site to help the woman, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care.

However, she was confirmed dead soon after.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.