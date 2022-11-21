Man jailed for selling drugs in Paceville

A man has been jailed after he admitted to trafficking ecstasy and other drugs in Paceville.

Inspectors Keith Xerri and Jonathan Pace charged 24-year-old Carlos Alberto Patino Herrera, a Colombian man who resides in St. Julians, with trafficking and possession of illegal or restricted psychoactive substances, including ecstasy.

He was taken into custody after police officers stopped his car in Paceville at around 1:30am yesterday. Noticing the driver was acting strangely, a search of the vehicle was carried out. Three packets containing suspicious-looking substances were found in the car.

Lawyer Noel Bianco, defence counsel to the accused informed the court that his client was pleading guilty to the charges. Both prosecution and defence suggested a minimum punishment in the circumstances.

After confirming the accused’s plea, the court declared the man guilty, sentencing him to imprisonment for six months together with the payment of a €500 fine. The magistrate explained to the accused that this was the minimum punishment he could impose in the circumstances.