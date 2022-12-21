Police detain migrants on bus stops

28 people were found to be living in Malta irregularly after police carried out inspections on Wednesday morning,

Police, assisted by detention services officials, carried out immigration inspections in bus stops around Marsa and Ħamrun.

Through these inspections, authorities found 28 people living in Malta irregularly.

These included people from Ghana, Gambia, Afghanistan, and Indonesia.

All 28 were taken to a Detention Centre so that they can be repatriated back to their country.

Malta has cracked down on irregular migration in a series of raids carried out since August.

Last November, 44 people were found to be living in Malta irregularly after police carried out inspections in Marsalforn, Gozo.

The people, from Ghana, Nigeria, Syria, The Gambia, Togo, Albania, Pakistan and Burkina Faso, were also taken to a Detention Centre so that they can be repatriated back to their countries.