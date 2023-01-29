Two hospitalised after late-night crash in Gozo

Two men were hospitalised late on Saturday night after a traffic accident in Rabat, Gozo.

According to police, the collission occurred between a 43-year-old man driving a Hyundai Getz and a Toyota IQ driven by a 41-year-old man, with a 38-year-old woman as a passenger.

The two men were taken to Gozo General Hospital to treat their injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was seriously injured while the other man had light injuries.

Magistrate Bridgitte Sultana has ordered an inquiry and assigned experts to the case.

The police are continuing their investigation.