Msida argument leaves 30-year-old man seriously injured

A man is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries during an argument in Msida.

At 10pm on Sunday night, police received a report of an argument next to a food shop at Triq ix-Xatt Ta’ Xbiex.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that a 30-year-old Bulgarian man from Pieta suffered injuries after he was hit by a hard object during an argument with several other people.

The other people fled the scene after the fight.

A medical team was called on site to assist and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. His injuries are of a serious nature.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea has appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.